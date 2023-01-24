topStoriesenglish
Pathaan Release: Shah Rukh Khan’s Action-Thriller Sets new Record, to Release in More Than 100 Countries

Pathaan release: Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller film will release in more than 100 countries, the highest for any Indian film ever.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long time, ‘Pathaan’, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Yash Raj Films’ adrenaline pumping entertainer, ‘Pathaan’, is set to release worldwide tomorrow, january 25, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and it has already created a new record in the overseas territories. 

‘Pathaan’ will release in more than 100 countries, the highest for any Indian film ever! Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, reveals, “Pathaan is the widest release for any YRF film ever in the overseas territories. In fact, it is the widest release for an Indian film globally! Shah Rukh Khan is hands down the biggest superstar internationally and there is unparalleled demand for Pathaan to be released across the world given the hype that the film is carrying.” 

He adds, “This is a very heartening sign, especially post pandemic, keeping the theatrical business revival in mind. Pathaan will release in 100 + countries. It is the fourth film of YRF’s spy universe and it is amazing to see how our prized franchise is growing from strength to strength with every film. We are very bullish about Pathaan and what it can collect from the overseas territories. It should be able to bring the cheer back in the theatrical distribution business at the start of the year.” 

Watch Pathaan's trailer here

The hype around ‘Pathaan’ is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown! 

Another huge reason for the buzz around ‘Pathaan’ is because two of the biggest megastars of the country Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. They are one of the most-loved on-screen pairings in Bollywood, given their blockbusters ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. 

