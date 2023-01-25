'Pathaan' Shows Increased Right After First Show, film Breaks Records in Advance Booking

New Delhi: Most awaited movie of the year, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer 'Pathaa' has finally hit the big screens and shows are going houseful. The trailer of Sidharth Anand’s directorial promised an action-packed VFX extravaganza and well, the movie seems to deliver. 'Pathaan' has created a new record in its advance booking with a total of 5.6 lakh tickets, the second-highest advance booking grosser when compared to past blockbuster releases.

Also, looking at the response, shows of 'Pathaan' have increased and it has become one of the movies with the highest screen count. 300 shows have been increased by exhibitors right after the first show. The total screen count now is 8,000 screens (worldwide), 5,500 screens in India and 2,500 screens overseas.

UNPRECEDENTED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST [HINDI]… #Pathaan has taken #BO by storm… 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show.



Total screen count now is 8,000 screens worldwide… #India: 5,500 screens, #Overseas: 2,500 screens. pic.twitter.com/Q1Vhamoumm January 25, 2023

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer surpassed movies including Yash’s 'KGF 2', and Hrithik Roshan’s 'War' in the advance booking race. While 'KGF 2' sold approximately 5.15 lakh tickets, 'War' managed to sell over 4.10 lakh tickets. It was SS Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali' that was the highest advance booking grosser with 6.50 lakh sales. 'Pathaan' has now created a new record in its advance booking with a total of 5.6 lakh tickets, the second-highest advance booking grosser when compared to past blockbuster releases.

“The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 to Rs 50 cr. The box office revival will begin with ‘Pathaan’, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day,” Taran Adarsh told PTI.

Shah Rukh took a break from movies after the lukewarm performance of "Zero". In between, the actor has only made cameo appearances in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi version) and Ayan Mukerji-directed blockbuster Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.