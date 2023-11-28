Pavail Gulati Joins Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde-Starrer Deva

New Delhi: In a significant development, acclaimed actor Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. 'Deva,' directed by renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case.

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, stating, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It’s my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride."

'Deva' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action.

‘Deva’, starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the lead role is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has gone into production and is scheduled to explode on screens worldwide on 11th October 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.