trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693025
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DEVA

Pavail Gulati Joins Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde-Starrer Deva

'Deva,' directed by renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pavail Gulati Joins Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde-Starrer Deva Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a significant development, acclaimed actor Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. 'Deva,' directed by renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case.

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, stating, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It’s my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride."

'Deva' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action.

‘Deva’, starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the lead role is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has gone into production and is scheduled to explode on screens worldwide on 11th October 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?