Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif returns in new look with magical powers - Check PIC!

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment upcoming adventure comedy Phone Bhoot with a twist of horror, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi to be released on Oct 7, 2022.

Sharing the quirky poster from the theme of the film, the makers on Tuesday revealed the theatrical release date I.e Oct 7, 2022.

With its first look featuring the lead actors, the film has been making a good buzz around the corners.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.