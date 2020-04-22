Planning to watch a film at home? 'Five perfect movies' trend catches up on Twitter amid lockdown

New Delhi: Amid lockdown, if you are feeling bored, what exactly looks the best activity to kill time? Watching a movie or a web-series besides cooking up a meal, right! So, it's not just us but people across the globe are doing the same as they stay at home to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

This morning a top trend 'Five Perfect Movies' caught up netizens on Twitter where users shared their top 5 movies to watch amid the COVID-19 shutdown period. Therefore, we thought of sharing a few interesting ones here:

#FivePerfectMovies My list in no particular order:

Interstellar

Thr Shawshank redemption

Ratatouille

Amilie

Blade runner pic.twitter.com/oajOxzWs7h — (@paperbackbex) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies

Not in order..

Dr Strangelove

Pulp Fiction

Pan’s Labyrinth

City of God

There will be blood pic.twitter.com/l93Lfgwhsz — Farheen Akhtar (@Farheen79217352) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies

1.There will be blood

2. scarface

3. Taxi driver

4. Wolf of wall street

5. Gangs of wasseypur pic.twitter.com/mzO8ulcN32 — Ankit kumar (@Aman29960257) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies Pulp Fiction

Annie Hall

Dog Day Afternoon

In The Mood For Love

Paris, Texas pic.twitter.com/Ia0AAggCPW — etin Cem Yılmaz (@cetincem) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies

Hugo

The girl with dragon tattoo

Kahani

Rang de basanti

Shutter island pic.twitter.com/Lz0Ijm8BFZ — rajib goswami (@rajibgoswami) April 22, 2020

Make your own list or follow from any of these but do watch the best of cinema to inspire you in testing times like these.

Our celebs meanwhile are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.