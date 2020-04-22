हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
lockdown

Planning to watch a film at home? 'Five perfect movies' trend catches up on Twitter amid lockdown

Planning to watch a film at home? &#039;Five perfect movies&#039; trend catches up on Twitter amid lockdown

New Delhi: Amid lockdown, if you are feeling bored, what exactly looks the best activity to kill time? Watching a movie or a web-series besides cooking up a meal, right! So, it's not just us but people across the globe are doing the same as they stay at home to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. 

This morning a top trend 'Five Perfect Movies' caught up netizens on Twitter where users shared their top 5 movies to watch amid the COVID-19 shutdown period. Therefore, we thought of sharing a few interesting ones here: 

Make your own list or follow from any of these but do watch the best of cinema to inspire you in testing times like these. 

Our celebs meanwhile are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

