Planning to watch a film at home? 'Five perfect movies' trend catches up on Twitter amid lockdown

New Delhi: Amid lockdown, if you are feeling bored, what exactly looks the best activity to kill time? Watching a movie or a web-series besides cooking up a meal, right! So, it's not just us but people across the globe are doing the same as they stay at home to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.
This morning a top trend 'Five Perfect Movies' caught up netizens on Twitter where users shared their top 5 movies to watch amid the COVID-19 shutdown period. Therefore, we thought of sharing a few interesting ones here:
My list in no particular order:
Interstellar
Thr Shawshank redemption
Ratatouille
Amilie
Blade runner pic.twitter.com/oajOxzWs7h
— (@paperbackbex) April 22, 2020
#FivePerfectMovies
Not in order..
Dr Strangelove
Pulp Fiction
Pan’s Labyrinth
City of God
There will be blood pic.twitter.com/l93Lfgwhsz
— Farheen Akhtar (@Farheen79217352) April 22, 2020
#FivePerfectMovies
1.There will be blood
2. scarface
3. Taxi driver
4. Wolf of wall street
5. Gangs of wasseypur pic.twitter.com/mzO8ulcN32
— Ankit kumar (@Aman29960257) April 22, 2020
Pulp Fiction
Annie Hall
Dog Day Afternoon
In The Mood For Love
Paris, Texas pic.twitter.com/Ia0AAggCPW
— etin Cem Yılmaz (@cetincem) April 22, 2020
#FivePerfectMovies
Hugo
The girl with dragon tattoo
Kahani
Rang de basanti
Shutter island pic.twitter.com/Lz0Ijm8BFZ
— rajib goswami (@rajibgoswami) April 22, 2020
Make your own list or follow from any of these but do watch the best of cinema to inspire you in testing times like these.
Our celebs meanwhile are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.
Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.