NEW DELHI: Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon shared a throwback from her first film. On her Instagram profile, she shared a throwback, which is a film still with Amitabh Bachchan. The throwback is from the sets of the 1978 film 'Trishul', in which she co-starred with Bollywood legends Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

In the first photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hugging Poonam, in a wedding dress. Gita and Shashi Kapoor are seen standing next to them. In the second photo, Randhir posed for a picture with Shashi, Poonam, Amitabh, Gita and Sanjeev. Shashi held a clapper in which 'Trishul' and 'first shot' were written in the monochrome click.

Sharing the pictures, Poonam captioned the post, "My first film released on May 5th -when I was about 16 years old .. never thought it will be my career, which I will grow to love so dearly !! 44 years have passed -I have done films, TV, theatre and now OTT- Thank you God for this wonderful journey & Thank you all for the love bestowed over the years. Thanks to my media friends too."

Poonam Dhillon was last seen in 'Jai Mummy Di' co-starring Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh. It is directed by Habib Faisal and is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. She has featured in several other films including 'Pathar Ke Insan', 'Jai Shiv Shankar', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Batwara' to name a few.

Poonam made her Bollywood debut with 'Trishul'. Since then, she has featured in many films, including 'Noorie' (1979), 'Red Rose' (1980), 'Dard' and 'Main Aur Mera Haathi' (1981), 'Romance' (1983), 'Sohni Mahiwal' (1984), 'Teri Meherbaniyan' (1985), 'Samundar' (1986), 'Saveraywali Gaadi' (1986), 'Karma' (1986), 'Naam' (1986) and 'Maalamaal' (1988) among many others.

Poonam also participated in Bigg Boss 3 in 2009.

