posham pa

'Posham Pa': A violent thriller with an all-female cast

Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna will feature together in the psychological thriller titled 'Posham Pa', directed by National award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay.

'Posham Pa': A violent thriller with an all-female cast
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna will soon feature together in a psychological thriller titled "Posham Pa", directed by National award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay.

"The story of 'Posham Pa' is inexplicable. I still cannot fathom how circumstances can make someone so cruel (as it does to people in this film). It is one of the most challenging roles I have essayed, and when I heard the script I decided to take it up almost immediately," Mahie said. 

The story of the film revolves around a psychologically disturbed mother who coerces her daughters into a life of crime. Facing the death penalty for their violent crimes, the daughters reveal their life story to two documentarians.

Sharing her experience, Sayani said: "It was very difficult to get under the skin of my character. Right from my look to the brutality of the murders, it was all mind-numbing. Getting into the psyche of a criminal drains you physically and emotionally."

Ragini added: "It was a tough shoot and an experience that I will carry with me forever. It is an exciting time for new stories and content to flourish."

The story is inspired by true event researched by senior journalist, Praful Shah. The script of the film is written by Nimisha Misra.

Director Suman Mukhopadhyay said: "The film has multiple focal points. Truth and reality look puzzling when seen from different perspectives. The script brings this out through a nonlinear treatment. However, the actors have walked a distance to ensure their performances are power-packed. To portray the psychological labyrinth of the characters that travel a few decades, is an immensely challenging task."

The film is releasing on the digital platform, ZEE5, and the director is hopeful for a greater reach of the story.

The film will be releasing on the OTT platform on August 21. 

