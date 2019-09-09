Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho continues to perform well at Box Office- Check collections

New Delhi: Southern supertsar Prabhas's first Bollywood outing Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor garnered mixed reviews by the audience. The film couldn't live up to the hype but has performed decently at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Saaho had an excellent Week 1 due to #Prabhas’ popularity, but declined 81.10% in Wknd 2 [vis-à-vis Wknd 1]... Mass circuits strong in Wknd 2, biz dropped at multiplexes... [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.60 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 130.98 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

Another tweet read, "#Saaho biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 116.03 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 14.95 cr

Total: ₹ 130.98 cr

Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.

The movie released on August 30, 2019.

