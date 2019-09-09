close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho continues to perform well at Box Office- Check collections

Southern supertsar Prabhas's first Bollywood outing Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor garnered mixed reviews by the audience. The film couldn't live up to the hype but has performed decently at the Box Office.

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho continues to perform well at Box Office- Check collections

New Delhi: Southern supertsar Prabhas's first Bollywood outing Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor garnered mixed reviews by the audience. The film couldn't live up to the hype but has performed decently at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Saaho had an excellent Week 1 due to #Prabhas’ popularity, but declined 81.10% in Wknd 2 [vis-à-vis Wknd 1]... Mass circuits strong in Wknd 2, biz dropped at multiplexes... [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.60 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 130.98 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

Another tweet read, "#Saaho biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 116.03 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 14.95 cr
Total: ₹ 130.98 cr
Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.
Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. 
The movie released on August 30, 2019.
 

Tags:
Mission MangalsaahoAkshay KumarVidya Balan
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal all set to cross 200 crore mark at the Box Office

Must Watch

PT4M21S

Terrorists planning to launch attacks in southern part of India: Army