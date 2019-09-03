Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' benefits from Ganesh Chaturthi—Check Box Office report

New Delhi: Baahubali Prabhas's recent release 'Saaho' might have opened to mixed reviews but the audience seems to have a different view. Why? Well, the Box Office collections suggest that audiences have thronged the theatres in huge numbers.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: “#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead opposite Prabhas. The movie released on August 30, 2019.