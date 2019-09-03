close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
saaho

Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' benefits from Ganesh Chaturthi—Check Box Office report

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

Prabhas starrer &#039;Saaho&#039; benefits from Ganesh Chaturthi—Check Box Office report

New Delhi: Baahubali Prabhas's recent release 'Saaho' might have opened to mixed reviews but the audience seems to have a different view. Why? Well, the Box Office collections suggest that audiences have thronged the theatres in huge numbers.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: “#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead opposite Prabhas. The movie released on August 30, 2019.

 

Tags:
saahosaaho box office collectionsPrabhassaaho collectionsShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

Mission Mangal becomes Akshay Kumar's highest grosser in Australia

Must Watch

PT3M25S

LeT terrorists spill Pakistan plot in Jammu and Kashmir