Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' continues to attract audience—Check Box Office report

The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. 

New Delhi: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' might have opened to mixed reviews but that has not affected its Box Office collections. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore and continues to attract the audiences.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The movie released on August 30, 2019.

 

