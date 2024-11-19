Priyanka Chopra Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Citadel Across Time And Space’: Three Series, One Spy Universe

Prime Video has become the hub for a thrilling espionage universe with its Citadel franchise, weaving three interconnected stories across time and geography. The journey began in early 2023 with the original Citadel series, featuring an ensemble cast led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, introducing viewers to an exhilarating spy world.

In 2024, Citadel: Diana expanded the franchise's horizons. Set in the future of the US-based Citadel storyline, this Italian production captivated audiences with its intense drama and compelling characters. Starring Matilda De Angelis alongside Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, and others, the series delved into fresh narratives, garnering admiration globally.

Sharing the teaser on her instagram stories, Priyanka wrote: "Citadel across time and space," followed by a bomb emoji. Have a look:

On November 7, 2024, Citadel: Honey Bunny premiered, taking fans back in time to uncover the origins of Nadia’s story. Directed by Raj & DK and featuring an impressive Indian cast, including Varun Dhawan, Samantha, Kay Kay Menon, and others, this prequel brought a rich cultural flavor and thrilling storytelling. Produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, the series adds depth to the franchise’s universe.

The Citadel franchise owes its expansive vision to executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo, alongside Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes. Their production company, AGBO, collaborated with David Weil (Hunters) and Midnight Radio to ensure seamless storytelling across all series.

With three distinct series—each carrying its unique flair yet interconnected by a shared narrative universe—Citadel has become a global phenomenon. Available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories, it offers fans an unparalleled experience of intrigue, action, and drama.