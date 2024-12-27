Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Continues Its Reign At Box Office

New Delhi: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has achieved unprecedented success at the box office, breaking records and redefining commercial success in Indian cinema. The film has set new benchmarks, becoming one of the most iconic blockbusters in Indian cinematic history. Its consistent box-office performance has been remarkable, continuing to rake in double digits since its release. After over 20 days of its theatrical run, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹9 crore on Thursday, showcasing its unstoppable momentum and widespread audience appeal.

Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved a remarkable ₹1000 crore within just 7 days of its release, underscoring the immense anticipation and fan following. The success didn’t end there, as the film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, surpassing expectations. In only 21 days, it has earned ₹1705 crore worldwide, making it the fastest Indian film to reach such an extraordinary milestone.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.