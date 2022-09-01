R Balki's Chup trailer to unveil on THIS date, check new motion poster!

NewsEntertainmentMovies
‘Chup’ is directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. 

New Delhi: After launching the impressive teaser of R Balki’s ‘Chup’, the makers of the romantic psycho-thriller will be launching the trailer of the highly-anticipated movie on September 5, 2022.  

Interestingly, the makers have consciously decided to reveal intriguing motion posters of ‘Chup’ (from September 1 onwards) on social media, as an exciting countdown till the trailer launch.  

The teaser of R Balki’s ‘Chup’ featuring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt has piqued everyone’s curiosity and already built huge anticipation around the film wondering what’s it all about. 

While R Balki is not only known to be one of the finest storytellers of Bollywood, he has also explored unconventional themes successfully in mainstream cinema and considering the encouraging response to the teaser of ‘Chup’, the trailer is eagerly awaited. 

‘Chup’ is directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, screenplay and dialogues are co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. 

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is done by Vishal Sinha and the music composers are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar and Aman Pant. The songs are penned by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, and Swanand Kirkire. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are the co-producers of the film.

 

