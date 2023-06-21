topStoriesenglish2624942
'Raanjhanaa' Fans Cannot Keep Calm As Dhanush Reunites With Director Aanand L Rai For 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with 'Raanjhanaa', which released in 2013.

Jun 21, 2023

New Delhi: Star Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai are reuniting a decade after working together in films such as 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. The will be collaborating for the film 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

Aanand L. Rai shared: "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A master of his craft, Aanand L. Rai has a remarkable filmography as producer-director that includes unforgettable gems such as 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Atrangi Re', 'Goodluck Jerry', 'An Action Hero', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', 'Newton', 'Tumbbad', and many more.

The dynamic duo of Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai, along with writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil and music maestro A.R. Rahman, created magic on the silver screen in 2013 with 'Raanjhanaa'.

Now, after a decade, the quintet are all set to recreate that spell-binding experience with 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

