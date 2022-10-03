Radhika Madan resumes shoot for her upcoming untitled film with Akshay Kumar in Mumbai

New Delhi: With no breathers left in her schedule, Radhika Madan resumes the shoot of her upcoming untitled film with Akshay Kumar. The actress who has been working round the clock, and juggling between multiple shoots would begin with the Mumbai leg of the shoot today for her upcoming project.

Angrezi Medium actor will be kick-starting the shooting schedule for Mumbai. According to a source close to the actor, after shooting for a couple of days in Mumbai, Radhika will be flying to Chhattisgarh for the next schedule of the film.

The source reveals, “Radhika has been working day in and day out. She has been left with no breathers at all in her schedule. However, the actress has always managed to give her best amidst all the hectic shoots. It is said that Radhika has already resumed the shoot for her upcoming untitled film with Akshay Kumar. After shooting for the same in Mumbai for three days, the actor would fly to Chhattisgarh towards the end of the month. In between the two schedules, the actor will be working on her other upcoming projects.”

Well, clearly Radhika Madan is on a work spree and the actress is not stopping anytime soon. With six films in her kitty and all the global recognition that the actor is receiving for the world premiere of Kacchey Limbu at TIFF, it can be said that the Radhika Madan era has begun!

The actor has a phenomenal lineup ahead with her film Kuttey along with Arjun Kapoor releasing on the 4th of November. Following that would be the Indian theatrical release of Kacchey Limbu where Radhika has given a fabulous performance in portraying a coming-of-age story. The actor will also be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time onscreen.

Apart from this, the actor is currently shooting for her untitled film with Akshay Kumar, which is the remake of the national award-winning film Soorarai Pottru. Radhika also has national award-wining director Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa, Homi Adajania’s upcoming next, and recently announced, Happy Teacher’s Day co-starring Nimrat Kaur in her work bag.