Radhika Madan starts shooting for 'Happy Teacher's Day' in Mumbai

Announcing the commencement of the shoot, Radhika Madan posted an Instagram story where she was welcomed on the set of Happy Teacher's Day with a unique and interesting hamper.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: After wrapping up five projects this year, Radhika Madan is now beginning the shoot of her sixth film of the year titled Happy Teacher's Day. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Happy Teacher's Day will mark Radhika Madan's fourth association with the production house. 

Announcing the commencement of the shoot, Radhika Madan posted an Instagram story where she was welcomed on the set of Happy Teacher's Day with a unique and interesting hamper. In tandem with the theme of the film, Radhika received a certificate of participation in the film, along with sports essentials used in school. 

Having earlier collaborated for Angrezi Medium, Shiddat and Homi Adajania's upcoming next, Radhika's fourth association with Dinesh Vijan, Happy Teacher's Day goes on floors today in Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Radhika Madan is unstoppable with a string of upcoming projects lined up. Recently, Radhika represented Indian Cinema at the global level with the premieres of her two upcoming films- Kacchey Limbu and Sanaa at international film festivals, which received a roaring response from the audience. 

Beginning the upcoming year with Kuttey, Radhika Madan will be seen sharing the screen with a talented and ensemble cast including Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma and Arjun Kapoor amongst others.

