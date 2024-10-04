Advertisement
Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Set For World TV Premiere On October 13

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Set For World TV Premiere On October 13 Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's last release, Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, touched the hearts of the masses with its endearing story. The film received immense love from all over and left a lasting impact on viewers globally. Now, it is all set for its world television premiere on 13th October, Sunday, at 8 PM, only on Zee Cinema.

Finally, audiences will get to experience this heartwarming tale, crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, on their television screens. Dunki is all set to premiere on Zee Cinema on 13th October, Sunday, at 8 PM. Sharing their excitement, an SRK fan page posted the trailer of Dunki and wrote,

"@iamsrk's emotional journey in Dunki is coming to your screens for the first time ever!  Tune in for the #WorldTelevisionPremiere on 13th Oct, Sunday at 8 PM only on @ZeeCinemaME. Don’t miss this masterpiece!  #DunkiOnZeeCinema #Dunki #SRK"

With Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani delivered a heartfelt story that speaks about love, humanity, and the experiences of people who went across the borders by Dunki way. With the film, Rajkumar Hirani’s storytelling strikes a chord with audiences by seamlessly blending comedy, emotion, and social commentary. 

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki released on the big screen on 21 December 2023.

