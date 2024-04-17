Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Finally Gets A Premiere Date

The much-anticipated film, which will show this fresh new pair for the first time on the big screens, is gearing up to take the audience on a nostalgic 90’s rollercoaster ride. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The power-packed performer Rajkummar Rao and 'Animal' fame Triptii Dimri-starrer ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is set to win the hearts of the audience. 

The much-anticipated film, which will show this fresh new pair for the first time on the big screens, is gearing up to take the audience on a nostalgic 90’s rollercoaster ride. The film is slated for release on October 11 this year! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Crafted as a pure masala entertainer, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ promises a perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s. It is interesting to note that this film is going to be very different than Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming releases - ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. While ‘Srikanth’ is a biopic, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ is a sports drama, and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is a pure comedy that is set to take the audience on a nostalgic trip. The three projects put the most power-packed actor Rajkummar’s acting prowess and versatility under limelight! 

The film marks a collaboration between industry giants Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde & Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti. It also features Triptii Dimri in the lead role. 

