Rajveer Deol And Paloma-Starrer 'Dono' Drops Romantic Track, Leaves Netizens In Awe

New Delhi: Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, Rajveer Deol and Paloma-starrer 'Dono' promises to further enrich Rajshri’s musical legacy. The title track of the film created buzz with the teaser and has been released with fans today.

With Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy’s musical trio helming the music of Dono, the title track is the first song to come out of an 8 song long album. The song was launched online by the OG Rajshri pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree and the song oozes of innocence in love. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song’s energy is infectious and is leaving the audience humming the memorable tune.

Shot in a glasshouse with rain in the backdrop, Dono’s title track’s visuals have all elements of a quintessential romantic track. Rajveer’s innocence as he sings the heartfelt lyrics to Paloma, will make one skip a heartbeat. The song talks of falling in love, the trials and errors of confessing one’s love, an emotion so universal that everyone can relate.

Rajshri ran a countdown on social media of its top romantic hits as a leadup to Dono’s title track’s release. Some of the biggest hit love numbers from Rajshri have been - Mere Rang Mein, Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai, Kasam Ki Kasam, Mujhe Haq Hai, Jalte Diye, and now the Dono’s title track is the new addition to the coveted list!

As Rajshri completed 76 years of its establishment on 15th August, Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Rajshri Productions is known to have a musical legacy. With 60 films under the banner and numerous evergreen chartbusters, unforgettable music is something obviously expected from a Rajshri film.

Dono, a tale of two strangers, one destination will be released in cinemas soon.