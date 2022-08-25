New Delhi: The third song of Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ is out now! The song ‘Dance ka Bhoot’ sees Ranbir Kapoor grooving on the occasion of Dusshera. The visuals of a song have a festive vibe as DJ Shiva mesmerizes the audience with his moves.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared the song and wrote, ‘Uffff just look at him dance!’ with fire emojis. Fans could not control their excitement for their favorite actor and started posting their comments on the song. They not just liked Ranbir’s performance but also appreciated the efforts of singer Arijit Singh, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and composer Pritam.

“Ranbir makes it look so effortless as a dancer along with his on point expressions. The entire team of Ranbir, Arijit, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya have yet again nailed it. Loved the song!,” commented one user. “Immediately catchy!! This is the fun, festive season original Bollywood track we have been waiting for. Finally!!!! Well done #brahmastra,” added another user.

After ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’ took the internet by storm, the makers have finally dropped their third song ‘Dance ka bhoot’. Earlier, a 39 seconds long teaser of the song was released on 18th August.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and creates its own universe called ‘Astraverse’.