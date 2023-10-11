trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673825
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANIMAL

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Are A Couple Passionately In Love In Animal Song 'Hua Main'

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, this soulful melody is penned by the renowned Manoj Muntashir and composed by the maestro of melodies, Pritam. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Are A Couple Passionately In Love In Animal Song 'Hua Main' Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of love and passion as the highly anticipated romantic anthem of the year 'Hua Main' from the upcoming film 'Animal' is out now. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, this soulful melody is penned by the renowned Manoj Muntashir and composed by the maestro of melodies, Pritam. Pritam and Ranbir Kapoor, known for their magical collaborations in the past, continue to weave their spellbinding musical magic with 'Hua Main,' promising audiences an unforgettable musical experience.

The love song not only boasts a hauntingly beautiful melody but also features the scorching chemistry between the film's lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The song's poster, which showcased an electrifying and passionate kiss between the two stars, took the internet by storm, building immense anticipation for the track's release. 'Hua Main' keeps up to the hype and promises to be a visual and musical treat, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the much-anticipated film 'Animal.'

Prepare to fall in love all over again as 'Hua Main' serenades its way into your heart and become the romantic anthem of the year.

Watch the song here: 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!