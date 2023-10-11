Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Are A Couple Passionately In Love In Animal Song 'Hua Main'

New Delhi: Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of love and passion as the highly anticipated romantic anthem of the year 'Hua Main' from the upcoming film 'Animal' is out now. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, this soulful melody is penned by the renowned Manoj Muntashir and composed by the maestro of melodies, Pritam. Pritam and Ranbir Kapoor, known for their magical collaborations in the past, continue to weave their spellbinding musical magic with 'Hua Main,' promising audiences an unforgettable musical experience.

The love song not only boasts a hauntingly beautiful melody but also features the scorching chemistry between the film's lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The song's poster, which showcased an electrifying and passionate kiss between the two stars, took the internet by storm, building immense anticipation for the track's release. 'Hua Main' keeps up to the hype and promises to be a visual and musical treat, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the much-anticipated film 'Animal.'

Prepare to fall in love all over again as 'Hua Main' serenades its way into your heart and become the romantic anthem of the year.

Watch the song here: