Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has this special connection with his lucky number 8!

Makers of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will release everything regarding the film at 8 on every set date since it is Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Recently, it came in the news that the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s much awaited rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ will be attached to ‘Pathaan’ and will be seen by audiences in cinemas from next week onwards.  

Now the makers of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ will soon be releasing another poster and trailer of the film very soon. But, what’s interesting to know is that all Ranbir Kapoor fans know that the actor’s lucky number is 8. So the team will be releasing everything at 8 on every set date. We sure can see the Ranbir effect on this rom-com film of 2023! 

A source informs us, “Ranbir is coming back in the rom-com genre after a long time and the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him. So to make this even more special for his fans and the audience the makers will launch all units at 8.” 

‘Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and is their first film together. It will also be the first time when Ranbir Kapoor will work with director Luv Ranjan which just adds up to the excitement.   

 Since the time the title of the film was announced and the first teaser was dropped, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has been making back-to-back headlines. From having a whacky title to a fresh pairing and this film being Luv Ranjan’s upcoming, everything about ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has ignited a spark amongst the audience.  

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi 2023. 

