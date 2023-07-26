Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Twin In ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ Sweatshirts

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is geared up for a theatrical release on July 28. On July 25, Karan Johar hosted a grand screening of the film for family and friends. Among the attendees were Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, Neetu Singh, and Ranveer Singh’s family. While Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone, gave the screening a miss, Ranbir Kapoor marked his presence at the event. Post the screening, Ranbir also shared his review of the film while interacting with the paparazzi. Apparently, he was extremely impressed by his wife Alia Bhatt’s film.

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Review Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were heading to their car after watching the Karan Johar directorial. As they were taking the exit, the paparazzi asked Ranbir about his review. Responding to this, he made a positive hand gesture to reveal that he loved the movie. In a video shared by Manav Manglani, Ranbir can also be seen protecting Alia as it was pouring heavily and there was a bustling crowd. They were seen twinning in black sweatshirts with the words “Team Rocky Aur Rani” emblazoned on them.



Fans gushing over Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor

The video has left Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans gushing. They were completely in awe of how Ranbir was protective of Alia and the way he kept his hands on her waist.

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor loved Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, in an interview with News 18, said that Ranbir Kapoor was very interested in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. She said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs."