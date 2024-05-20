Randeep Hooda-Starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' To Drop On OTT, Deets Inside

New Delhi: “Oh, Motherland, sacrifice for you is like life; living without you is death”- These impactful words remind us of the sacrifices made by one of India's most influential revolutionaries, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence against British rule. May 28th marks his 141st birth anniversary and on this day ZEE5 is setting the stage for the world digital premiere of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The biographical period drama promises an honest portrayal of Savarkar's extraordinary life, shedding light on his relentless struggle against British colonial rule.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by the talented Randeep Hooda himself, the movie boasts an impressive cast led by Randeep Hooda in the titular role and Ankita Lokhande as his wife, Yamuna bai Savarkar. Audiences can stream Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starting May 28 exclusively on ZEE5.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is an authentic biographical drama, chronicling the life journey of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the most dreaded Indian revolutionary ever. He is one of India's most influential yet controversial figures in the struggle for independence and yet very little is known or written about him in popular culture. He is infact the originator of ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Akhand Bharat’ and the inspiration behind great leaders and freedom fighters like Netaji, Bhagat Singh and Khudi Ram Bose.

The film narrates Savarkar's story solely from his perspective, fearlessly embracing his ideals and beliefs that were initially contentious but eventually found their way into the fabric of modern India.

Randeep Hooda opened up on the project and said, "I am really looking forward to the world digital premiere of Swantantrya Veer Savarkar on ZEE5 and what better day to pay a tribute to the most influential revolutionary of the Indian Armed Revolution than his 141st birth anniversary, 28th May. I must admit that I learnt a lot more about this inspiring hero after I started working on this project and I want to share this film with as many people as possible to counter the false narrative spread in popular culture to bury his legacy. It was an honour playing the life of this influential yet maligned revolutionary who has left such rich and inspiring legacy behind. I would urge every Indian to watch this film to know the hidden chapters of Indian History and decide for themselves if he was deservedly Veer or not.”

Stream Swatantrya Veer Savarkar exclusively on ZEE5 starting May 28!