New Delhi: Winning Hearts WorldwideThe movie "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," directed by Randeep Hooda is a hit at the box office. Audiences and critics love its exciting story and great acting.

Since its release, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" has stayed strong in theaters. It made over 1.05 crore NBOC on a Thursday and earned a huge total of 15.2 crores worldwide. This shows how much people are enjoying the movie's powerful story.

One big reason for the movie's success is its amazing portrayal of the famous freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. People are fascinated by the way the movie tells his incredible life story, honoring his strong spirit and love for his country.

People are talking about "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" and telling their friends to see it. The movie's emotional depth and captivating storytelling have left a lasting impact on audiences everywhere.

Today, the Marathi version of the movie has been released in theaters. This makes it even easier for Marathi-speaking audiences to enjoy the movie and shows how it's becoming a cultural phenomenon for everyone to enjoy. "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" is not just a movie; it's an inspiration for people to learn about courage, sacrifice, and love for their country.