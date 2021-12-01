Ranveer Singh expresses gratitude post '83' trailer release

New Delhi: After receiving huge praises for the '83' trailer, actor Ranveer Singh thanked everyone for showering the film's cast with loads of love and best wishes.

"Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press...people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie's trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness," Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' is based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win. In the film, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

According to Ranveer, '83' is more than a film.

Watch the trailer here:

"This is not just a movie - it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It's about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 - 'Kapil's Devils'! These men are legends, and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen! Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it's everything you dreamed of! Take a bow," he added.

'83' is scheduled to release on December 24.