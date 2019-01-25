Ranveer Singh's Simmba finally slows down at Box Office

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's full-on masala entertainer 'Simmba' has struck the right chord with the audience and continues to mint money. The film, which was released in December 2018, almost a month back, has refused to dry out at the Box Office. In fact, it is maintaining its steady run in spite of new releases.

The film has emerged as the third highest grossing film worldwide of 2018, after 'Sanju' and 'Padmaavat'. It has also emerged as the highest grossing film for Rohit Shetty.

Taran Adarsh shared the business collections of Ranveer-Sara starrer, writing, "#Simmba is maintaining at lower levels... Affected due to the multiple new releases + reduction in screens/shows... [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.85 cr, Mon 58 lakhs, Tue 70 lakhs, Wed 63 lakhs, Thu 54 lakhs. Total: ₹ 238.67 cr. India biz."

Here's the week-wide collections of 'Simmba':

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr

Week 4: ₹ 6.18 cr

Total: ₹ 238.67 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

The film has also performed well at the international box office.

'Simmba' turned out to be a massive crowd puller and emerged Shetty's highest grosser ever by breaking records of 'Chennai Express'.

It also marks Sara's second film after her debut in 'Kedarnath'. Sara plays the female lead in the film and Sonu Sood plays a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Coming to Ranveer, he will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.