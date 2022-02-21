Red Chillies Entertainment wraps up shoot for Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhakshak

New Delhi: Red Chillies Entertainment latest work Bhakshak was in its last leg and has finally wrapped up last week in Lucknow. The film was shot in a single schedule spanning 39 days of shoot.

It's a wrap for Team #Bhakshak from a start-to-end 39-day schedule!

Inspired by true events, we are bringing to you a gritty tale of a heinous crime against women and their quest to seek justice, produced by @RedChilliesEnt and directed by @justpulkit @bhumipednekar

Bhakshak, inspired by true events, is set in the rustic and boisterous world of Bihar and lays bare the ground reality of crimes against women. The film revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light. Known for her versatility of portraying unique characters across majorly successful and critically acclaimed films, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of a feisty journalist in Bhakshak, who quickly realizes the consequences, threats and intimidation she may face as she uncovers a story. The film also stars seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.



Co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath, Bhakshak is also directed by Pulkit who has earlier directed the much-appreciated web series Bose: Dead or Alive.



Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak is a Red Chillies Entertainment production.