Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri: Why you must-watch The Tashkent Files

New Delhi: One of the most prominent political personalities who stood out during India's independent movement, late Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904. He was the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 till 1966. Lal Bahadur Shastri's famous slogan was 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', with him contributing immensely in the freedom struggle.

On the special occasion of Shastri’s birth anniversary, let's take a look at The Tashkent Files - a film based on his mysterious death. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Shweta Basu Prasad, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Watch the official trailer here:

Here are the top reasons why this movie is a must-watch:

1. The film uncovers many important facts about Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life which were still under the wraps and help us to know him better as a person.

2. It’s a film which will raise the feeling of patriotism in you.

3. It is not only about the death of Lal Bahadur Shastri but also reminds us he along with Mahatma Gandhi celebrates their birth anniversary on the same day, as every time whenever 2nd October is described it is related to Mahatma Gandhi only.

4. Shweta Basu Prasad has done a commendable job of a young journalist who turns into an investigating journalist and uncovers the mystery.

5. Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Tripathi have proved their mettle and did justice to their role.