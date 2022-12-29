Ridhi Dogra looks intense in her first motion poster from ‘Lakadbaggha’- PIC inside!

New Delhi: Actress Ridhi Dogra is all set to conquer the year 2023 with her back-to-back releases. The actress has recently set the internet on fire with a flood of love and praising comments from the audience for her appearance in TVF’s ‘Pitchers Season 2’. Now bringing us yet another reason to shower love on her, the actress dropped the motion poster of her upcoming film ‘Lakadabaggha’ and left everyone talking about it in no time.

As the actress dropped the character motion poster of her upcoming film ‘Lakadabaggha’, it introduced us to her character in the film named Akshara D’Souza while the whistling background score left us all thinking about what she will be bringing us into the film.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared the first look introducing her fans to her character Akshara D’Souza in the caption writing, "Akshara D’Souza - Dedicated, Devoted, Sleuth. @iridhidogra #Lakadbaggha Trailer Out January 3rd. Action Begins January 13th, 2023 at a Theatre near you."

Moreover, as the poster brings along Ridhi as a dedicated, devoted, sleuth cop who is on a hunt for something, it made her fans rush into the comment section to drop their praising comments and express their eagerness about the release. Some of the comments read, "Best wishes", "eagerly waiting", "My super cop", "Ridhi... Killing it.. everywhere.. OTT ho ya theatres. Way to go."

Having a look at her exciting 2023 lineups, ‘Lakadabaggha’ will be released on January 13, 2023. Apart from that, on the work front, Ridhi Dogra will also be seen in, much awaited ‘Asur 2’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Tiger 3’ starring alongside Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.