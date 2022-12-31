'Rocket Boys' to 'Pippa': Everything to look forward to from Roy Kapur Films in 2023

New Delhi: Roy Kapur Films emerged as a torchbearer in 2022, taking Indian content to the next level with some of the most acclaimed and successful films and series of the year. The production house founded and steered by Siddharth Roy Kapur has stood by its commitment of delivering meaningful content across platforms. RKF made a significant impact on India's entertainment landscape with Aranyak breaking into the Global Top 10 Non-English Series list on Netflix, Rocket Boys, sweeping the awards, and Last Film becoming the first film in 21 years to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

In the coming year, Roy Kapur Films has a thrilling slate of upcoming films and shows that will once again break boundaries and put authentic Indian storytelling on the map.

Here are the most exciting projects of RKF in 2023:

ROCKET BOYS Season 2

The hugely acclaimed series about pioneering Indian scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh respectively will be back for a second season. The scope and canvas of the series will expand along with some high-stakes drama. The formidable 'Rocket Boys' will scale new heights and embark on some thrilling adventures. We simply cannot wait for this one!

PIPPA

Starring the uber-talented Ishaan, Pippa is a historical war drama set during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The big-scale actioner will see Ishaan commandeer a PT-76 amphibious war tank (known as 'Pippa'), which played a major role in the 1971 conflict. The film, directed by Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift) has spectacular war sequences, a resonant and emotional family drama, and a powerful soundtrack by A.R. Rahman. It is set to release in 2023.

WOH LADKI HAI KAHAAN?

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is a madcap comedy starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead. In this rollicking adventure co-produced by Junglee Pictures, Taapsee plays a cop who crosses paths with Pratik's entitled brat, leading to a battle of wits. Centered on an investigation, the film promises endless comedy and an entertaining viewing experience.

BAS KARO AUNTY!

Rocket Boys fame Ishwak Singh headlines this comedy-drama about a young entrepreneur who goes after his dreams, despite the misgivings of his mother and her best friend Anu Aunty. This sweet and inspiring film is directed by debutant director Abhishek Sinha, written by Nitesh Tiwari, and co-produced by Nitesh Tiwari (Earthsky Pictures) and RSVP for Disney+ Hotstar. Ishwak is joined in the cast by Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey and Gurpreet Saini.

UPCOMING EIGHT-SERIES SLATE

Apart from the aforementioned titles, Roy Kapur Films has announced a slate of eight series productions in various stages of development.

This includes a series created by Nagraj Manjule that explores the fascinating world of the gambling game “matka” and the dangerous and brilliant men who ran it.

Vishnuvardhan, director of Shershaah, is set to make his series directorial debut with a sweeping epic action drama across multiple seasons, which will tell the fascinating story of an integral part of India’s 20th century military history.

Mahesh Narayanan, behind the Malayalam films C U Soon and Malik, will helm an edge-of-the-seat multi-season spy thriller set across the Middle East and South Asia.

Hardik Mehta, National Award-winning director of Kaamyaab, will headline a thrilling family drama series set across Europe, Africa, and India in the rarefied and exclusive world of warring business families.

Abbas Tyrewala, writer of Maqbool and Main Hoon Na, whose directorial debut Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a cult youth classic, will write and showrun a suave and stylish spy action-drama series, set in the cloak and dagger world of South Asian counterintelligence.

Arati Kadav, one of the winners of the BAFTA Breakthrough Awards 2022 whose debut feature film Cargo has a cult following in the Indian “lo-fi” sci-fi space, is creating a series which will be a fresh and quirky take on romance in the sci-if genre.

Bhavesh Kapadia, popular ad filmmaker and the brain behind some of India's most famous ads for Nerolac and Crompton, will make his directorial debut with a wild and entertaining female-led comic thriller series.

Anubhav Chopra, having earned rave reviews for his Netflix documentary House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, will write and direct a young adult drama series, set in the pressure cooker environment of a modern-day high school.

Besides these, RKF also has in development a multi-part English-language series adaptation of William Dalrymple's 2019 bestseller The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company.