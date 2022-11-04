Rocket Gang: Aditya Seal, Ranbir Kapoor captivate with power-packed performance in 'Har Bachcha Hai' song

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming dance fantasy film 'Rocket Gang' on Thursday, unveiled the new soundtrack 'Har Bachcha Hai Rocket'. Taking to Instagram, Aditya Seal dropped the video along with the caption. He wrote, "And its out!! Isme truly Har Bachcha Hai Rocket. You won`t be able to miss their moves, As an angel and #RocketGang have arrived to make you all groove! #HarBachchaHaiRocket out now; tune in. Movie releasing on 11.11.22."

The song showcased the duo Aditya and Ranbir Kapoor in full-on dance mode as they groove to the beats with all the kids. From high octane moves to a foot tapping tune and visuals to match, the song is an absolute treat thanks to the screen presence of Ranbir, Aditya and all the child artists too! Speaking about the song, Aditya Seal said, "The song is definitely one of the highlights of the film. It`s powerful and packed with energy! It was an absolute pleasure to shoot with Ranbir the same. The overall visualisation has come out amazing and I am excited to know what everyone thinks of this as well as the movie."

Previously, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Duniya Hai Maa Ki Godi Mein' and the lyrical version of 'Nachoge to Bachoge' which received positive responses from the audience. 'Rocket Gang' marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis and is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Backed by Zee Studios, 'Rocket Gang' stars 'Student of the year 2' actor Aditya Seal and 'Kabir Singh' actor Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. Bosco Martis is a well-known Bollywood choreographer and has won a National award for his choreography in the song 'Senorita' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with his partner Caeser. The duo has choreographed over 200 Bollywood songs, including the latest title track of Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film will face a clash with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai'.