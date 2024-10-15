Rohit Shetty To Re-release Blockbuster ‘Singham’ Starring Ajay Devgn On THIS Date Ahead Of ‘Singham Again’ This Diwali

As excitement builds for 'Singham Again,' filmmaker Rohit Shetty has announced the nationwide re-release of his 2011 blockbuster 'Singham'. Fans can relive the thrilling origins of India’s first cinematic cop universe when the film hits theatres again on Friday, October 18th.

The decision to re-release 'Singham' stems from overwhelming fan demand, as they eagerly anticipate the next installment. This re-release offers a fresh chance to experience the iconic action sequences, gripping drama, and memorable dialogues that turned 'Singham' into an instant classic. It’s the perfect prelude to 'Singham Again,' which is set to release this Diwali.

Sharing the news on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Aali re aali aata tumchi baari aali…movie wapas dekhne ki #Singham re-releasing in theaters again.”

Rohit Shetty wrote, “THANK YOU EVERYONE.. SEE YOU IN CINEMAS ON 1ST NOVEMBER…”

The recently launched trailer for 'Singham Again' has only fueled the excitement. The film blends entertainment with mythology, drawing inspiration from the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, with Tiger Shroff joining as Lakshman, Ranveer Singh as Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar as Jatayu. Together, they take on Arjun Kapoor’s character, who portrays a modern-day Ravana in a place called Danger Lanka.

This Diwali release will continue Rohit Shetty's tradition of delivering festive blockbusters, following hits like 'Golmaal 3,' 'All The Best,' and 'Sooryavanshi'. Fans can expect a thrilling cinematic experience as 'Singham Again' expands the much-loved cop universe with high-octane action and a mythological twist.