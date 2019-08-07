Saaho: Chunky Panday's badass avatar as Devraj leaves his fans stunned — Take a look

New Delhi: After sharing a glimpse of character posters of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming highly ambitious project 'Saaho' unveiled the character poster of actor Chunky Pandey.

Sharing the character poster of Chunky, the makers revealed that he will be playing Devraj in the film. "With his ominous looks & steadfast gaze; here comes the new character poster of #Devraj ft @ChunkyThePanday to give you some major chills! #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho," wrote the official handle of UV Creations on Wednesday.

In the poster, Chunky is seen sporting a salt and pepper look, holding a cigar in one hand. Unlike his previous films in which he has mostly played comic roles, Chunky, this time is seen in a rugged look with a serious expression on his face and it has left his fans much intrigued.

Needless to say, the actor impresses with his latest avatar in the action-adventure film.

Take a look:

With his ominous looks & steadfast gaze; here comes the new character poster of #Devraj ft @ChunkyThePanday to give you some major chills! _#Saaho releasing worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho pic.twitter.com/tJZgyZTbyX — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 7, 2019

On Tuesday, the makers had revealed the look of Arun Vijay, who is playing Vishwank in the film. "Meet #Vishwank!! Unveiling the second character poster ft @arunvijayno1 from #Saaho. Hope you all like it! #SaahoOnAugust30," wrote director Sujeeth.

And a day before that, it was Neil Nitin Mukesh's character Jai from the film that was unveiled.

'Saaho' is touted as one of the most expensive films in the Indian film industry and the film has generated enough buzz with its intriguing trailer and latest posters.

It is all set to arrive in theatres on August 30, a fortnight after it was originally scheduled to, due to a delay in post-production related work. It has, therefore, averted a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham's 'Batla House', both of which are releasing on Independence Day.

'Saaho' is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand among others.

Shraddha will be seen as a feisty cop in the multilingual action-thriller while Prabhas' character will have a multi-layered role.