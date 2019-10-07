close

Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu channels his Ravana avatar in new 'Laal Kaptaan' poster!

The movie is produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. 

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan is currently in an experimental phase. He is trying out different genres and striking an impressive note. His upcoming thriller 'Laal Kaptaan' will see him as a Naga Sadhu. 

The film is by 'NH10' fame director Navdeep Singh. The makers have unveiled a new stunning poster of the movie where Saif can be seen channelling the inner Ravana with ten heads portraying various emotions. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “New poster of #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release.”

The movie is produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. 'Laal Kaptaan' is set to release on October 18, 2019.

The movie features Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Sonakshi Sinha in a cameo. The trailer which released a few days back received a warm response from the viewers.

 

