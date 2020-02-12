हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' earns this much at Box Office

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, made her debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and received a positive response for her maiden act.

Saif Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; earns this much at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's entertainer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has managed to remain steady at the ticket counters. Although the reviews were decent enough to pull the crowd, yet it didn't rake in huge moolah. Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, the film brings together Tabu and him on-screen for the very first time. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote:

The film is now set to open in Saudi Arabia on February 13, 2020.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, made her debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and received a positive response for her maiden act.

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

 

Tags:
Jawaani JaanemanJawaani Jaaneman Box Office collectionsJawaani Jaaneman collectionsSaif Ali KhanTabuAlaya F
Next
Story

Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after historic win

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Tussle between Congress -BJP over Delhi defeat