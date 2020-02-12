Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' earns this much at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's entertainer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has managed to remain steady at the ticket counters. Although the reviews were decent enough to pull the crowd, yet it didn't rake in huge moolah. Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, the film brings together Tabu and him on-screen for the very first time.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote:

#JawaaniJaaneman [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr, Mon 68 lakhs, Tue 64 lakhs. Total: ₹ 25.82 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2020

The film is now set to open in Saudi Arabia on February 13, 2020.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, made her debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and received a positive response for her maiden act.

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.