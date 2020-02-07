Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' loses pace at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has witnessed a low week one. Despite opening to rave reviews, the movie has failed to pull the crowd to theatres. Director Nitin Kakkar's venture has managed to rake in Rs 20 crore at the domestic markets so far.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman has low Week 1... Biz was lopsided: Good at select metros. Weak in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace [metros] in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.21 cr. #India biz.

#JawaaniJaaneman has low Week 1... Biz was lopsided: Good at select metros. Weak in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace [metros] in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her maiden act.

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.