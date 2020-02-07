हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' loses pace at Box Office

The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her act on the silver screen. 

Saif Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; loses pace at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has witnessed a low week one. Despite opening to rave reviews, the movie has failed to pull the crowd to theatres. Director Nitin Kakkar's venture has managed to rake in Rs 20 crore at the domestic markets so far. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman has low Week 1... Biz was lopsided: Good at select metros. Weak in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace [metros] in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.21 cr. #India biz.

The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her maiden act.

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.

 

Tags:
Jawaani JaanemanJawaani Jaaneman Box Office collectionsJawaani Jaaneman collectionsSaif Ali KhanTabuAlaya F
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' falls flat at Box Office

Must Watch

PT34M22S

Watch Debate: Are political parties supporting Anti-CAA protests just to get votes from Muslims?