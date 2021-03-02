Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra starrer sports drama's first look poster out!

New Delhi: Finally, after a long wait, the makers are out with the first look poster of Saina - a biopic based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role of the shuttler.

Saina Nehwal took to social media and dropped the first look poster of the biopic which is titled 'Saina'.

The sports drama is directed by Amol Gupte. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah under the banner of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures.

Earlier, actress Shraddha Kapoor was on board the project and had even shot some parts for it. However, she had to leave the project midway owing to date issues. The film was initially set to release in September 2020, but due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed.

The film will now hit the screens on March 26, 2021.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in The Girl On The Train - a Netflix release.