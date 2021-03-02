हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra starrer sports drama's first look poster out!

The sports drama 'Saina' is directed by Amol Gupte. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah under the banner of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. 

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra starrer sports drama&#039;s first look poster out!

New Delhi: Finally, after a long wait, the makers are out with the first look poster of Saina - a biopic based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role of the shuttler. 

Saina Nehwal took to social media and dropped the first look poster of the biopic which is titled 'Saina'. 

The sports drama is directed by Amol Gupte. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah under the banner of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. 

Earlier, actress Shraddha Kapoor was on board the project and had even shot some parts for it. However, she had to leave the project midway owing to date issues. The film was initially set to release in September 2020, but due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed. 

The film will now hit the screens on March 26, 2021. 

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in The Girl On The Train - a Netflix release. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saina NehwalSainaSaina biopicParineeti ChopraShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's incredible love story Tadap first look poster hits the internet!

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Covid-19 Vaccination: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will get vaccinated today