Salman Khan books Eid and Diwali 2023 with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

New Delhi: Salman Khan, after announcing the release date of 'Tiger 3', has also revealed the new release date of his movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The actor took to his social media account to share the news with his fans

While sharing the post he wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Over the years, Eid releases have become synonymous with Salman Khan films. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be his 10th Eid release in cinema halls after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat. With the Farhad Samji-directed film, Salman Khan promises action entertainment for the audience. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

Here is the post sharing the release date of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan will reprise his role as Tiger in the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 for Diwali 2023. With a strong ensemble, it reunites the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie has been shot all over the world, and the producers, YRF, have done all possible to provide viewers a unique, action-packed experience during the Diwali celebration.