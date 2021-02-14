Salman Khan confirms working in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, in his own casual way, confirmed that he will be working with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the latter’s much-awaited film ‘Pathan’.

In the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday (February 13), Salman made the announcement that he will collaborate with King Khan. As per several media reports, Salman will have a significant cameo appearance in ‘Pathan’.

Confirming his part, Salman said in the Bigg Boss episode, “Life goes on, show goes on. This show will end after which we will start 'Pathan', then 'Tiger 3', and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. And after eight months, 'Bigg Boss 15' will make a comeback.”

Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have acted in several hits together including ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ to name a few.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has already kickstarted the shoot for ‘Pathan’. He has been clicked several times sporting long hair which fans speculate is his look from the film. ‘Pathan' will be helmed by 'WAR' director Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF. It will reportedly also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles.

While Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ will feature Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, sources have confirmed to DNA.

Salman Khan will next be seen on the silver screen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, co-starring Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez on Eid 2021.