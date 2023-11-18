NEW DELHI: Salman Khan is currently ruling the hearts of the audience and the Box Office with his latest release 'Tiger 3'. Released on the special occasion of Diwali, the film booked its grand arrival by raking in 44.50 crore on its first day and cemented its name as the highest Diwali opener ever.

Salman Khan has once again proved that he has the ability to pull such a huge crowd to theatres on a difficult day of Diwali. Historically, most filmmakers prefer not to release their films on Diwali as people prefer to stay at home due to festive engagements. Tiger 3 is the first Hindi film in 12 years to release in theaters on Diwali, which was a risk worth taking. However, looking at the Box Office performance of the film, it would not be wrong to say that the plan worked in the favour of the makers as the film went on to mint Rs 300 crore globally within 5 days of its release.

Other than its engaging story of the spy universe, and power-packed action, the audience got to witness the best performance of Salman Khan's career in the film.

Salman Khan is the OG spy of Bollywood. The superstar has begun the spy universe and indeed garnered immense love from the audience in this genre. With Tiger 3, the audience saw Salman Khan performing some Daredevil action that had never been seen before. While the superstar pulled off emotional scenes very brilliantly, he also made the audience laugh and was indeed impressed with his OG Tiger swag. While we as an audience have seen the superstar giving many amazing performances, Tiger 3 is worth counting as the best performance of his career so far.

Moreover, it's the charm of Salman Khan that has worked and made the audience stay hooked till the last scene. The film gave Salman Khan the biggest opener of his career. The fans are hailing the superstar for his performance. The fans are flooding the social media while showering their love for the superstar. While the film also saw the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, it wasn't able to leave its impact on the audience.

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.