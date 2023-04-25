topStoriesenglish2598876
Salman Khan Drops Happy Photo With Chotu Motu Gang

Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' arrived in theatres on Eid. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been performing well at the Box Office and recently crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:07 AM IST|Source: ANI

Dubai: Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Dubai and he received a cute welcome from a bunch of kids there. Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped an adorable picture which shows him sharing smiles with children.

"Chotu Motu," he captioned the post, adding his song 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' from the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to the story. 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu` shows Salman and his co-stars grooving to nursery rhymes with rapper Honey Singh. Salman goes through nursery rhymes like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty in the track, making it a perfect song for kids.

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' arrived in theatres on Eid. However, the film not recieve great reviews from the critics and audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan

In the coming months, Salman will be seen reprising his character in 'Tiger 3', which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. 

The upcoming actioner also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

