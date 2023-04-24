Salman Khan Meets Mohnish Bahl And Bhagyashree's Daughters, Fans Remember 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

New Delhi: Eid bash of Aayush Sharma and Alprita Khan Sharma saw superstar Salman Khan bonding with the daughters of his `Maine Pyar Kiya` co-stars Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl.

Pranutan, the daughter of Mohnish Bahl, took to Instagram and shared a few images with Salman and Bhagyashree`s daughter Avantika. Pranutan made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan`s production `Notebook` in 2019. On the other hand, Avantika marked her debut with ZEE5`s web series Mithya in 2022.

The smile on Salman`s face clearly indicates how happy he was to meet Pranutan and Avantika."Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse..Prem, Jeevan`s daughter and Suman`s daughter," Pranutan captioned the post.

Salman`s pictures with Pranutan and Avantika left netizens nostalgic."Oh My God! This picture took me to `Maine Pyar Kiya` days," a social media user commented. "Agar #Monishbehl aur @bhagyashree.online dono bhi Iss photo mein aa jate toh Kamaal Ho Jata," another user wrote. Bhagyashree also reacted to the pics. "Such a cute candid pic," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The picture comes at a time when Bhagyashree reunited with Salman for a special scene in his latest release `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. The makers paid a lovely tribute to Maine Pyar Kiya. And along with Bhagyashree, her husband Himalay Dassani and actor-son Abhimanyu Dassani also feature in the film in special appearances.

Bhagyashree shared several posts of fans` reactions to her appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."Thank you...I feel blessed," she wrote.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, `Maine Pyar Kiya` also starred Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo.