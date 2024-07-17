Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Celebrates 9th Anniversary With Behind-the-Scenes Glimpses

New Delhi: Directed by Kabir Khan, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' chronicles the journey of Pavan (Salman Khan), a devout follower of Lord Hanuman, who undertakes a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl, Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), with her family across the border. The film's heartfelt portrayal of love, compassion, and the universal bonds that transcend boundaries struck a chord with viewers, earning widespread acclaim upon its release.

Reflecting on the film's profound impact over the past nine years, the BTS video released by the makers showcases the camaraderie and dedication that shaped 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' into a cultural phenomenon.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' not only won the hearts of audiences but also garnered praise from critics for its compelling storytelling and standout performances. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2015, reaffirming Salman Khan's status as a box office powerhouse. The film's soulful music, composed by Pritam, added another layer of emotional depth and became integral to its success.

As fans eagerly await Salman Khan's upcoming projects, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' remains a cherished milestone, celebrating not only cinematic excellence but also the enduring power of storytelling to unite hearts across borders.