Salman Khan supports Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' film, actress replies 'Thank You My Dabangg Hero'

'Dhaakad' stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of a spy named 'Agent Agni'. She’s out to nab Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal, who runs a human trafficking cartel.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left everyone surprised after he took to social media and shared the second trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action flick 'Dhaakad'. Soon after the makers dropped the new trailer of the actioner, Salman shared the video on his Instagram handle, while also wishing the team.

Salman Khan captioned the video, "Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai." 

Kangana was quick to reshare Salman's post and wrote, "Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from entire Dhaakad team."

This social media exchange comes just a week before the film's release on May 20.

The action scenes in the film are already grabbing eyeballs, apart from Kangana’s various looks.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan made headlines when he took to his social media handles to share a teaser of a song from the upcoming spy film. However, the megastar later deleted it for reasons best known to him.

'Dhaakad' stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of a spy named 'Agent Agni'. She’s out to nab Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal, who runs a human trafficking cartel. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. The action-drama is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. Apart from Kangana, the film also features Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Tags:
Salman KhanKangana RanautDhaakadKangana Ranaut filmsBollywoodAmitabh BachchanRazneesh Razy Ghai
