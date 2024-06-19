Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758663
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Teams Up With Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss For 'Sikandar', Deets Inside

Directed by AR Murugadoss 'Sikandar' is set to release in cinemas on EID 2025. 

|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Teams Up With Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss For 'Sikandar', Deets Inside (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Salman Khan started filming for the highly anticipated 'Sikandar,' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. On Tuesday, The film has started shooting in Mumbai, where the 'Sikandar' team will film an enormous mid-air action sequence featuring Salman Khan.

The superstar, alongside Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, shared a behind-the-scenes image on social media from the first day of shooting, marking the start of a new journey.

The team also confirmed an Eid 2025 release for this action-packed entertainer. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

'Sikandar' brings Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala back together following their 2014 Eid blockbuster, 'Kick.' In the BTS photo, Salman, Sajid, and director AR Murugadoss are seen sharing a laugh on set, setting a positive tone for the upcoming schedule.

In March, Sajid Nadiadwala officially announced his biggest collaboration with Salman Khan for 'Sikandar.' Shortly after, Rashmika Mandanna was revealed as the female lead, positioning 'Sikandar' as a true Pan-India spectacle by uniting talents from across the country.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Sikandar' is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

This action-packed entertainer vows to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience during the Eid 2025 weekend.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Know symptoms of Flesh Eating Bacteria
DNA Video
DNA: Why did BJP lose in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul in Rae Bareli..Priyanka from Wayanad..but why?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Finalises Lok Sabha Speaker?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking Details Emerge in Bengal Rail Accident
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over Babri Masjid?
DNA Video
DNA: Bakrid.. big action against cow smugglers!
DNA Video
DNA: JDU MP's controversial statement on Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on water crisis!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Jain community get angry?