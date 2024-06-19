Salman Khan Teams Up With Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss For 'Sikandar', Deets Inside

New Delhi: Salman Khan started filming for the highly anticipated 'Sikandar,' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. On Tuesday, The film has started shooting in Mumbai, where the 'Sikandar' team will film an enormous mid-air action sequence featuring Salman Khan.

The superstar, alongside Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, shared a behind-the-scenes image on social media from the first day of shooting, marking the start of a new journey.

The team also confirmed an Eid 2025 release for this action-packed entertainer.

Have A Look At The Post:

'Sikandar' brings Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala back together following their 2014 Eid blockbuster, 'Kick.' In the BTS photo, Salman, Sajid, and director AR Murugadoss are seen sharing a laugh on set, setting a positive tone for the upcoming schedule.

In March, Sajid Nadiadwala officially announced his biggest collaboration with Salman Khan for 'Sikandar.' Shortly after, Rashmika Mandanna was revealed as the female lead, positioning 'Sikandar' as a true Pan-India spectacle by uniting talents from across the country.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Sikandar' is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

This action-packed entertainer vows to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience during the Eid 2025 weekend.