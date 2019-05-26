close

Bharat

Salman Khan's intense fight scene in new dialogue promo of 'Bharat' is unmissable—Watch

Salman fans are eagerly waiting to watch this Eid release as a treat for viewers.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming venture 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is high on the buzz word. The movie is full of action, drama and romance—the top three ingredients of what makes a typical Bollywood masala potboiler.

Salman fans are eagerly waiting to watch this Eid release as a treat for viewers. The makers shared a new dialogue promo of the movie which shows Bhaijaan kicking some butt and how! He will be seen in an elderly avatar too.

Watch dialogue promo:

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.

 

