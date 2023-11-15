NEW DLEHI: Actor Salman Khan has arrived at the Box Office with his much-awaited 'Tiger 3' on Diwali day. Proving the power of his stardom, the superstar created history in the domestic cinema with the film collecting a massive 44.50 crore on its first day, that too on a difficult day, like Diwali.

With this, the film arrived as the highest earner of Diwali day ever and made its place in the 100 crore club in just two days of its release. Being the biggest 'Tiger' franchise, 'Tiger 3' is performing well in spite fractured holiday and is all set to touch 150 crore mark. The film is going super strong at the box office and has collected 240 crore gross worldwide in three days.

SALMAN KHAN SCORES HIS BIGGEST *3-DAY* TOTAL WITH ‘TIGER 3’… #Tiger3 shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Day 3… Mass circuits are clearly calling the shots… Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50 cr. Total: ₹ 144.50 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice



National chains were down 5.48%… pic.twitter.com/cXsLFQIVTC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2023

Salman Khan is a superstar whose films have always come as a festival for his fans. The audience are showering immense love on the film and praising the action and adventure in the film. The film is enjoying a super strong run at the box office and has now earned 240 crore gross worldwide in just three days. The film has booked the biggest opening weekend for the 'Tiger' franchise and also for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.