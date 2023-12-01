NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the nation. The superstar has a magical charisma in himself that has been ruling the hearts of fans and audiences for more than 35 years.

His larger-than-life personality contributes to the box office numbers, and most of his films have entered the 300, 200, and 100 crore clubs. There were times when Salman Khan's megastardom came into play and did wonders at the Box Office.

An evident example of this was witnessed with his latest release, 'Tiger3' which, despite being a fractured release colliding with the World Cup and having a Box Office run at the box office without a single holiday, the film has raked 463 crores gross worldwide and is inching towards the numbers of 500 crores.

The film scored history by becoming the only Indian film to collect 50 crores globally on Laxmi Pujan, or Diwali Day, and it also became the highest opener for Salman Khan and triumphed at the box office by attaining super-hit status at the box office, which proves that Salman Khan's stardom is intact and is unshaken and unaffected. The numbers coming in for Tiger 3 stand testimony to Khan's stardom and also the film has won the title of 'Highest Grossing Diwali Release In The History Of Indian Cinema".

The numbers coming in are testimony to the megastardom of Salman Khan and his crowd-pulling capacity. With 'Tiger 3', the superstar has delivered a consecutive 17th, 100 crore film at the Indian Box Office. The fans and the audiences love him in the character of Tiger, and they are hailing the action sequences, story, and making of the film.

Along with Salman Khan in the lead, 'Tiger 3' also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The spy universe film is yet again a super hit.