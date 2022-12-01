Sam Bahadur first look out, Vicky Kaushal-starrer to hit screens in December 2023

Mumbai: Meghna Gulzar's next directorial 'Sam Bahadur' is set to be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, the makers announced on Thursday. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is produced by RSVP Movies. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The makers dropped an announcement video showing Vicky as Manekshaw, walking with his back towards the camera, as his troops make way for him.

"365 days to go? #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023," the production house captioned the post on its official Twitter page.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the much anticipated Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Sam Bahadur' is among the most-awaited films to arrive in cinemas next year.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of the film along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The film, which marks the second collaboration between Meghna and Vicky after 2018's 'Raazi', went on floors in August 2022. Notably, Sanya and Fatima will be sharing the screen for the third time after 'Dangal' and 'Ludo'.

Apart from 'sam Bahadur', Vicky will next be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera', scheduled to premiere on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.